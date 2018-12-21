Disappointment in an appointment

Local celebrities have taken to social media to call for the removal of newly appointed Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Ngaka Ngaka.

Their main grievance is that Ngaka, who was embarrassingly defeated again at the just ended Bulela Ditswe re-run, has been accused of women abuse in the past.

By Tuesday the online petition had gained momentum, attracting hundreds of signatures.

Shaya must say he’s puzzled as to why you appointed him in the first place Mr President – surely you should have realised it would cause a stir, especially considering Ngaka’s history.