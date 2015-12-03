Disabled’s Xmas Party Cancelled At Last Minute

Disabled children in Palapye were yesterday left disappointed as a Christmas party they had looked forward to was abruptly cancelled at the eleventh hour after sponsors fell out with the organisers, Kopano Rehabilitation Centre.

The excited children’s smiles faded as they looked on with disappointment as the sponsors, Alpha Direct Insurance officials folded the gift packs and food and loaded them in their cars and drove off.

According to Leoky Bogatsu, founder and coordinator of Kopano Rehabilitation Foundation, they fell out with the company after they insisted that it was too late to cook the planned Christmas feast.

The company’s officials are said to have insisted on the cooking and returned the food to Choppies and loaded gifts and drove off.

“They deposited money late in the evening and the signatories were not available. The next day they arrived at 11am and found that we had not yet managed to get the food because there was nothing to cook with. They left for the shop but only returned at 2pm insisting on cooking even though we tried to explain that our clients had been waiting hungry since morning,” she said.

Bogatsu further lamented about the losses they incurred to prepare to mobilise the disabled for the party.

She further said the DJ they had been asked to engage was also not paid.

“These people came here with their own agenda. They don’t care about the kids at all. None of them even went to greet the children. They suggested that we do a dinner but I explained that it would be too much for the disabled who’d been here the whole day.

“They got angry and called us unprofessional and threatened to take their food elsewhere, so we asked them to take the presents too,” she said.



Meanwhile the showdown which got ugly to a point where profanities were exchanged was captured on video by both parties.

In the video an Alpha Direct Insurance official tells a volunteer that he has lost his bearings and the angry volunteer tells him his brains are below the belt.