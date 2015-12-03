Disabled’s Xmas Party Cancelled At Last Minute

Disabled children in Palapye were yesterday left disappointed as a Christmas party they had looked forward to was abruptly cancelled at the eleventh hour after sponsors fell out with the organisers, Kopano Rehabilitation Centre.
The excited children’s smiles faded as they looked on with disappointment as the sponsors, Alpha Direct Insurance officials folded the gift packs and food and loaded them in their cars and drove off.
According to Leoky Bogatsu, founder and coordinator of Kopano Rehabilitation Foundation, they fell out with the company after they insisted that it was too late to cook the planned Christmas feast.
The company’s officials are said to have insisted on the cooking and returned the food to Choppies and loaded gifts and drove off.
“They deposited money late in the evening and the signatories were not available. The next day they arrived at 11am and found that we had not yet managed to get the food because there was nothing to cook with. They left for the shop but only returned at 2pm insisting on cooking even though we tried to explain that our clients had been waiting hungry since morning,” she said.
Bogatsu further lamented about the losses they incurred to prepare to mobilise the disabled for the party.
She further said the DJ they had been asked to engage was also not paid.
“These people came here with their own agenda. They don’t care about the kids at all. None of them even went to greet the children. They suggested that we do a dinner but I explained that it would be too much for the disabled who’d been here the whole day.
“They got angry and called us unprofessional and threatened to take their food elsewhere, so we asked them to take the presents too,” she said.
Meanwhile the showdown which got ugly to a point where profanities were exchanged was captured on video by both parties.
In the video an Alpha Direct Insurance official tells a volunteer that he has lost his bearings and the angry volunteer tells him his brains are below the belt.
If any other company/companies/indviduals etc can assist and bring a smile back to these Disabled Children – pick up the phone and contact the writer of this article and get the party started for them- The festive season is about assisting those in need
"The company’s officials are said to have insisted on the cooking and returned the food to Choppies and loaded gifts and drove off."
The food and the gifts should have been left for the children even if there has been a disagreement- what is this world coming to and next time find a room to hold your arguments not in front of the children
These officials should have phoned someone at the centre if they were experiencing delays
If anyone can provide complimentary music for the children pick up the phone and contact the write of this article -Bring a smile Back on the childrens faces
and Alpha mention that they give their clients world-class service?????
"They deposited money late in the evening and the signatories were not available. The next day they arrived at 11am and found that we had not yet managed to get the food because there was nothing to cook with. They left for the shop but only returned at 2pm insisting on cooking even though we tried to explain that our clients had been waiting hungry since morning,” she said." Does the word "They" refer to the Company? it would have been more appropriate to mention them by name instead of use the word "They"
And it seems that the company officials did not even bother to greet the children?????
Would not do any business with this company
"Alpha Direct Insurance officials folded the gift packs and food and loaded them in their cars and drove off." did they leave in a huff and puff and not bidthe children farewell or make an apology to the children for the inconvenience the company caused them or even made an effort to just get the party going ????
Mama show some respect for these children who were let down and do not advertise your business here
Mama show some respect for these children who were let down and do not advertise your business here