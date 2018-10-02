DIS officer shot outside Tsogwane’s residence

A Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) officer is nursing serious injuries at Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) after he was accidentally hit by a bullet outside Acting President, Slumber Tsogwane’s residence.

Information gathered by this publication is that the incident happened on Wednesday around 1300.

It is alleged that one of the officers who had just reported for the duty removed magazine from the pistol but did not cock it.

He then pointed the pistol to the pavement unaware that there was a bullet and pulled the trigger.

“Unfortunately one officer (names withheld) who was nearby was hit by the bullet and causing serious injuries on his leg.”

He is said to have been rushed to GPH where he is currently hospitalized.

No comment could be obtained from the DIS at the time of going to press.