DIS agents detained on theft allegations

Two members of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) are being questioned by police over alleged criminal activities.

On Monday police arrested Godfrey Tsholofelo after he allegedly took a P2 000 bribe from a Nigerian illegal immigrant.

Information gathered by this publication suggests that the Nigerian car dealer became an easy target for the DIS agent as his immigration record indicated that he was once deported but managed to find his way back into Botswana.

In soliciting the bribery, the intelligence agent is said to have told the illegal immigrant to either give him the bribe or face another deportation.

The Nigerian who allegedly opted to bribe the agent was arrested immediately after doing the hand transaction and was taken into custody on Tuesday.

In a separate incident another DIS operative, Moses Makgatle together with his wife, were detained last Friday after they were allegedly found in possession of 23 stolen window frames.

The two are said to have bought the window frames from a man who works at one of the hardware stores in Mochudi.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, refused to comment and referred any enquiries to the DIS as he said they were better placed to talk about any accusations against their officers.

The DIS Public Relations Officer, Edward Robert, was also reluctant to shed any light on the alleged incidents as he said they have not been alerted about the reports. “Police have not communicated anything to us regarding the issue. Therefore we would not be in a position to comment beyond this,” he said.