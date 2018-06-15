Dipsy crossed

Botswana’s most decorated player, Diphetogo Selolwane has come out criticizing the recruitment policy at Mass Media.

The government’s television station is looking for sport analysts and the candidate must be someone with a diploma from a recognised institution.

However this is the criteria that upset our legend.

Dipsy posted in his social media, “I hope the diploma from any recognized institution will go a long way in analyzing the beautiful game.#gottalovebw #btv #botswanasports.” Dipsy, there are guidelines to be followed when it comes to government recruitment.

By the way I know of a good commentator, who is a regular at a popular drinking hole in Mogoditshane, I feel for him too.