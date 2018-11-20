Diplomat’s divorce turns dirty

# Wife claim’s ‘their’ son is not his

A former diplomat and high ranking officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Charles Masole is headed for a nasty divorce with his wife of four years, Aboudou Oardath.

The split is set to turn increasingly dirty, with allegations of infidelity, bullying, arrest warrants, heavy drinking and paternity disputes flying thick and fast.

Having filed for the divorce, Masole has been hit with the bombshell claim that the couple’s five-year-old son is in fact not his.

In papers before court, Oardath, who is a Madagascan citizen, states, “I left Botswana in December 2017 with the minor child. Before travelling I complied with the current traveling requirements, that is to say I procured my husband’s consent, which he willingly gave under oath.

“I came back to Botswana on the 11th January 2018. I then asked my husband since he had instituted the divorce proceedings that I and the minor child (who as a matter of fact is not the biological child of the complainant) could have some break away from him to reflect. This irked the complainant (Masole) and told me that he will get me arrested.”

Oardath further argues there was no warrant of arrest for her whilst she was in Botswana and if there was ever such a warrant then it “would have been illegally procured.”

In the court papers, seen by The Voice, she goes on to say, “It is my respectful view that the Red Notice placed on me by the respondent is without basis because it is destitute of the prerequisites for issuing such a notice being that the concerned country must have a warrant of arrest or a court order against whom they want Interpol to assist in seeking his/her location and warrant with a view to extradite such a person.”

For his part, Masole states that the pair were married in 2014 in Antananarivo, Madagascar in community of property, before later moving to Botswana.

“The marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably by reason of the fact that the defendant (Oardath) has behaved in such a manner that the plaintiff (Masole) cannot reasonably be expected to continue living with the defendant,” read Masole’s divorce papers, in which he describes living with Oardath as ‘intolerable’.

“The plaintiff and the defendant are rarely intimate and when the defendant is home, she sometimes goes out late at night only to return in the early hours of the morning with evidence of having gone on a drinking spree,” continue the papers.

However, a source close to the couple have accused Masole of having an affair.

“He often cheats on her. Even now she has evidence of the woman he has been seeing,” they told The Voice, further accusing him of ‘using his muscle’ to intimidate his soon to be ex-wife.

Reached for comment, Masole would not be drawn into the discussing the matter, saying only, “Who gave you that information? The child is mine and my names are on his birth certificate!”

Meanwhile, Oardath’s phone rang unanswered. She is thought to be back in Madagascar.