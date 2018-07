The inaugural Diloro Cultural Festival in Sefhophe promises to be one of the biggest festivals in the Bobirwa region.

The brainchild of Chilly Months-Segona, the event, which will be held at Ntswaneng Lands on 14th July, brings under one roof Culture Spears, Dr Vom, Ramonyaku, Radipitse, Kerry More and many others.

Admission is P50.