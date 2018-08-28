Dijeng and Rakhudu refuse to accept election results

Losers in the Botswana Democratic Party’s weekend Bulela Ditswe at Serowe North West Constituency, Moemedi Dijeng and Keletso Rakhudu, have refused to accept the results citing irregularities in the elections.

Speaking immediately after announcement of the elections outcome, Dijeng pointed an accusing finger at the winner, Tshekedi Khama, who he said had violated election regulations by addressing rallies in three wards; Kgosing, Palamaokuwe and Serokolwane.

He said that Tshekedi who was accompanied by his brother, the former President- Ian Khama further flouted the primary election rules and regulations as they campaigned under the guise of charity as they distributed in different wards. “We have a video footage showing them at their rally to support our statement,” he said.

Dijeng also said the voters roll was not amended as agreed by the party during the party’s strategic meeting in Palapye. “Some names were missing in the voters roll and voters had to be turned away despite President Mokgweetsi Masisi having made it clear that all democrats willing to vote should be allowed to do so.”

He said that a new voters roll was supposed to have been issued and availed for candidates to sign it.

He said that given those reasons there was no how he was going to support the results.

Rakhudu concurred with Dijeng and added that the rules and regulations were meant to make the playing field level for everyone.

Tshekedi who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area won with 2 797 followed by Dijeng with 1 594 while Rakhudu got 462 votes.

In the run up to the primary election last week, Tshekedi lost a court case in which he had wanted Dijeng barred from contesting in the election on grounds that he had violated the rules and regulations.

Tshekedi’s contention was that Dijeng had campaigned before the party could authorise him to do so. “Maybe there are laws meant for me and there are those for Dijeng,” he had said after the court ruling, and added: “I will use today’s judgment in the future and campaign before time, the same rule will have to apply when it is me.”