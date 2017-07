Gantsi Council Vice Chairman, Greg Losibe has pulled out of the Botswana Democratic Party Deputy Secretary General race.

Losibe was among the many young people who expressed their interest to challenge Shaw Kgathi at the Tonota Congress.

Sources close to the former Btv employee say the young legislator weighed his chances and realised he stood no chance in a race including former BDP Youth Chairperson Andy Boatile.

Come-on Greg, where is your pride dawg? Get in there and let voters speak.