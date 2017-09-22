Dibotelo fires back

Chief Justice prays for dismissal of Judges’ urgent application

Chief Justice Maruping Dibotelo has come out guns blazing following an urgent application by four judges to stop disciplinary proceedings against them.

Justices Lot Moroka, Gaopalelwe Ketlogetswe, Tshepo Motswagole and Godfrey Nthomiwa dragged Dibotelo before court seeking an interim interdict to stop the Judicial Service Commission and the Chief Justice from going ahead with disciplinary proceedings.

In 2015 the four judges, with eight others signed a petition calling for Dibotelo’s impeachment.

The petition was signed in solidarity with four other judges who were suspended and being investigated for receiving housing allowance while residing in institutional houses.

Other judges saw this as a witch-hunt by the CJ and signed a petition in solidarity with their colleagues.

The plan however backfired as the other judges wilted under pressure and apologised to the CJ. The quartet however refused to apologise.

The four judges wrote in the founding affidavit that the matter should be allowed to rest as President Ian Khama has already dealt with the petition.

They unanimously believe that pursuit of the matter will delay the healing period of the judiciary which took a battering following the suspension of the four judges and apologies by eight others in which one judge proclaimed that his allegiance was to the president.

However in his answering affidavit Dibotelo who is also Chairman of the JSC who are the first respondents, denies that JSC has opened any investigation against the four judges.

“The applicants were called upon to show cause why the original petition endorsed by them should not be referred to His Excellency the President for his consideration in terms of the constitution,” Dibotelo said.

The CJ also distanced himself from words attributed to him in which he is alleged to have said he would expose some judges’ indiscretion to the print media so as to destroy their careers.

Dibotelo further states that the four judges’ petition has caused great interest in the development of the matter to the JSC to further question and scrutinize their conduct to find out if such a petition was a genuine grievance or was merely to undermine the office of the CJ.

He said unlike the eight others who saw it fit to tender their apologies to him and withdraw their allegations, the four Judges decided to remain silent.

“It is for this reason that now that the police investigations of the housing issue has been completed the JSC has now followed through the petition issue with the applicants who have not withdrawn their petition and tendered apologies.”

Dibotelo further said the application to seek an interdiction against JSC is misplaced and premature as no such investigation has been launched.

“The JSC has no powers to cause disciplinary investigation on an appointed judge or putting in place of a tribunal. These are all exclusively the President’s prerogatives,” he said.

He added that the applicants should not be granted the interdict as they don’t have prospects of success in the review.

“In the premises I pray that all orders sought in the draft order be dismissed with costs.”