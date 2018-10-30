Diarhoea outbreak death toll on the rise

This week diarrhoea outbreak death toll rose to 31, since it started in September, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced.

Most of those who succumbed to diarhoea caused by what is suspected to be the rota -virus, which lives in contaminated water and thrives in dirty environments are mostly 0-2- year- old children, the ministry has revealed.

When a similar outbreak claimed 183 children’s lives under the age of five, in 2011, the Ministry had blamed the outbreak on contaminated tap water.

In July, 2012, the then Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, Dr Koolatamo Malefho, suggested through a letter to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, that scores of deaths and diseases during the 2011 diarrhoea outbreak in the Ngami area were due to contaminated water.

The current outbreak is more rampant in Boteti district, followed by Ngami.

Malefho had noted, “We are currently experiencing an outbreak in the North West District (Ngami) that has resulted in unnecessary morbidity (diseases), and mortality (deaths). Water contamination has been identified as a contributor to the increased cases of diarrhoea in these districts.”

In 2015, a Botswana Bureau of Standards audit on the microbiological status of WUC portable water conducted in 41 towns and villages in Botswana showed that the country’s water was not entirely safe for drinking.

Majority of villages scored zero on a scale of zero to one hundred. In fact for all the 41 towns and villages, the average score was 28.

Water Utilities Corporation (WUC), however this week, assured the nation of the safety of tap water despite the rising diarhoea death toll.

WUC messages followed the Ministry of Health and Wellness text messages urging people to, “boil all drinking water for more than a minute.”

Asked if the text messages were a confirmation that WUC water was contaminated and not safe to drink, the Ministry said, the message sent this week was just one of their campaigns to abate the spread of the rotavirus causing diarrhoea and nothing to do with WUC’s message or the safety or lack thereof of their drinking water.”

“The message to boil water is for everyone because what we are preaching is hygiene. The virus survives in dirty environments hence we are encouraging people to boil water first, the same way we have been encouraging them to wash hands thoroughly before handling food. There are people who drink from boreholes and other sources and the message is mostly targeting those. But even those consuming tap water are likely to keep it in not so clean containers,” explained Doreen Motshegwa, public relations officer in the Ministry.

Meanwhile Parliament records have indicated that between 2006 and 2011 there were 171,280 cases of diarrhoea with the highest number of deaths occurring in 2006 when 54,296 cases were reported with 649 deaths.

“In Botswana, as well as other sub-Saharan countries, long periods of diarrhea not only cause death but also lead to stunting and cognitive impairments,” Peter Rothschild, President of BioGaia at the Infectious Disease Week in San Diego, USA, said in October, 2015.

According to the Ministry, rota-virus kills by causing severe dehydration and ultimately leading to the collapse of kidneys and sudden death.