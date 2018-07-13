Diamond sparkles in Durban

He is Botswana’s self-proclaimed make-up guru, going by the trade name Tlhomamo Diamond.

The fashionista attended the Durban July event over the weekend and Shaya must say the young man certainly looked the part.

Rocking a burnt orange number coupled with black trousers, the dapper Diamond shone brightest at the VDJ 2018 event.

He came up with two outfits for the day but this dazzling look caught Shaya’s eye.

Keep representing Diamond, a little birdie has told Shaya who your partner at the event was, but I’ll keep it to myself for now.