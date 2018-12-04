Diamond production expected to rise

A research paper from Absa Group expects diamond production at both the Jwaneng and Orapa mines to continue to rise.

This comes in the midst of De Beers continuing efforts to ramp up additional processing capacity in response to stronger trading conditions, largely believed to be driven by positive consumer sentiment.

The research notes that the Letlhakane Tailings Resource Treatment plant, which was constructed to recover diamonds from leftover materials through diamond mining, will have the capacity to produce up to 800, 000 carats per year.

This is expected to boost overall capacity at Letlhakane Mine and effectively extend the lifespan of the mine by 20 years.

Last month, De Beers Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Cleaver announced that the diamond mining giant will invest between $10 billion and $15 billion in the next six years, part of which is to be used in Debswana mines.