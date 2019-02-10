Delays in solving cases may dent investor confidence

The High Court has noted with concern the delays in resolution of cases noting that it may negatively affect investor confidence in Botswana.

This was said by the Chief Justice of Botswana, Terrence Rannowane, during his maiden speech at the opening of the legal year.

Rannowane said “we note and are equally concerned about the ubiquitous backlog of pending civil and criminal cases, particularly criminal cases at the magistrate courts.”

The CJ further admitted that “we also appreciate that delays in any system frustrates and erodes public confidence, the only arsenal at our disposal. Delays in the resolution of cases impacts on the ease of doing business and impedes Government endeavors for economic diversification and the creation of the much needed jobs, especially for our young people, by far the biggest demographic subset for our population.”

Rannowane further stated that one of the strategies for facilitating ease of doing business is by exploring representations by Business Botswana and the law society in establishing commercial courts to deal especially with commercial cases presided over by a judge.

“This would help in the speedy disposal of commercial cases and attract foreign direct investment. We anticipate to have the commercial courts fully operation in October 2019,” Rannowane said.