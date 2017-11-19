Defiant Mugabe ignores demands to step down

Zimbabweans have been left baffled after President Robert Mugabe ended his speech this evening without any announcement of his resignation as head of state.

Instead, the 93-year-old Mugabe focused more on the economic state of the country which he said he was aware that it was going through ‘a difficult patch’, further noting that ‘the pillars of state remained functional’ amid the country’s ongoing crisis.

He also said ‘failures of the past may have triggered anger in some quarters’, which he says is quite understandable.

Following an earlier stunning rebuke by the ZANU-PF central committee where a decision to sack him was announced- Mugabe in his speech defiantly noted that people cannot ‘ride roughshod over party rules and procedures’.

The party has since given Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by noon tomorrow (Monday), failure of which it will initiate impeachment proceedings.

Zanu-PF has appointed Emmerson Mnangagwa as its new leader on interim basis until the party’s extraordinary congress scheduled for next month.

Mugabe’s controversial wife, Grace Mugabe, on the other hand has been expelled from the party together with her fellow G40 members comprising of Phekezela Mphoko, Ignatius Combo, Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukwere, Kudzai Chipanga, Eunice Moyo, Anastacia Ndlovu, Mandi Chimene, Makhosini Hlongwane, Innocent Hamandishe, Patrick Zhuwayo, Letina Udenge, Samuel Udenge and Walter Mzembi.