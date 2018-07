Having collaborated with local artists such as Coston, Hallic, Prince Melody and Advocate, Prince Olebile has released an EP called ‘Ngoma’.

Known as Deejay Zorba in music circles, his Afro House project was recorded and mastered by Tribal Tiido at Constellation Ink Entertainment.

It includes songs such as ‘Lorato Advocate’, ‘Sesonke’ and ‘Ego’.