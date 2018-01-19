Debswana sets aside P2.3 million for Letlhakane electrification project

Debswana Diamond Company Limited, the owners and operators of Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) has made a provisional budget of around P2.3 million for the electrification of Letlhakane village’s main road.

In an emailed response to Voice Money, OLDM’s Corporate Affairs Specialist, Keneilwe Ndlovu said the Letlhakane streetlight electrification project, which is estimated to take five months, is part of the mining giant’s corporate social investment.

“The proposed budget is earmarked for a section of the road traversing from the three -way junction by Shoppers Mall to the Serowe/Orapa Junction,” said Ndlovu, adding that the project is aimed at ensuring that the mining township becomes attractive to potential investors.

According to Ndlovu, this particular section of the road was selected based on the number of communities and businesses located along it.

The road attracts a large number of pedestrians and motorists especially during the night when people are either knocking off or in the morning when people going to work. Plans are already afoot to roll out the project.

“Debswana remains committed to being a partner of choice in community development, especially around host communities,” added Ndlovu.

As part of Debswana’s social performance framework, Ndlovu said a provisional socio economic development budget is normally provided towards any of the sustainable community projects.

“It is on this basis that the request to electrify Letlhakane was assessed and brought before the company governance structures for approval,” said Ndlovu, adding that the project will go a long way in attracting potential investors to the mining township.

The issue of street lights was raised as a concern by community members at various platforms such as the kgotla meetings and Boteti Sub District Council seating and Debswana could not just turn a deaf ear on the requests, Ndlovu further explained.

“This was flagged as a safety concern given the community risk exposure. As Debswana we uphold safety in the highest regard, as such Debswana saw the need to partner with the community in providing for a safer community environment,” she said.

Letlhakane North ward councilor, Boitshwarelo Mopedi applauded Debswana for electrifying the street saying it would go a long way in reducing crime.