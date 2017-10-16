Debswana inducts media on mine safety

The ongoing Orapa Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines’ (OLDM), media tour in Orapa is expected to provide journalists with the much needed knowledge about safety programs provided at Debswana mines.

Safety and Health Coordinator at OLDM, Kabelo Ragoeng, told journalists attending the media tour that all accidents at the mine are preventable.

When inducting members of the media on safety precautions during the mine tour, which is expected to take place later this morning, Ragoeng said the mine strongly believes that if one is switched on and stays alert, an accident free environment can be created. “You are a brand in your own right, so protect yourself and keep safe at all times,” he emphasized.

As one of the biggest mining operations in Africa, the OLDM operations use some of the biggest debris moving equipment in the world.

According to the OLDM General Manager, Bokani Motlhabani, one of the ‘monster trucks’ include the 40 cubic metres bucket capacity Komatsu, the company’s biggest piece of machinery to date.

Letlhakane Mine Tailings Project, Senior Project Manager- Omphile Ntabeni explained that Debswana operates a Tailings Project to extract diamonds from discarded debris.

He said the operation re-processes the rubble from past years of mining in order to maximise production and ensure there are no diamonds left in the waste material.