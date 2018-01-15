Debswana employee murdered by hitch-hikers

Letlhakane police are on the hunt for three men suspected to have killed a Debswana employee on Saturday night at Mokubilo village after he offered them a lift.

The Station Commander at Letlhakane police, Michael Maphephu, confirmed the incident and said they received a report from a passerby who found the man lying in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Saturday.

“The deceased is a 35-year-old man who was working at Orapa mine. We suspect he ha been driving from Francistown to Orapa when he gave the three men a lift,” revealed Maphephu.

He said after receiving the report they went to the crime scene where they found the deceased’s head and face bruised indicating that he was stabbed with a sharp object suspected to be a knife.

Although he said they are still working on the investigations, Mapepu revealed that the man was driving a hired car from one of the car rentals.

“The suspects are three male passengers whom we do not know whether they are Batswana or foreigners. Upon reaching Mokubilo around 11pm the vehicle knocked down a dog.

“They had to stop to assess the situation and curious residents went to see what had happened before they left the four men at the scene.”

A passerby drove past the scene is said to have later told the police that he saw the suspects arguing with the driver at night and that on his way back he found the vehicle on the same spot with the driver dead and alone.

Maphephu has appealed to members of the public to help with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Mokubilo murder cases are very worrisome. We already recorded three murder cases but the year just started. I can only urge motorists not to offer rides to strangers. And people should learn to resolve their differences without killing others,” pleaded the worried Maphephu.