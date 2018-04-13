Debbie with a T billed for Maitisong

Tebogo Gaetsewe better known as, Debbie with a T, will next week Tuesday showcase a musical show dubbed, It’s all in the rehearsal,’ as part of the ongoing Maitisong Festival.

Accompanied by Lamech Nwako (music director and keyboardist), Wynton Senwelo (drummer), Otlhomame Motlaleng (bassist and second keyboardist), Cedric Ncube (guitarist and backing vocalist), and Legakwa Sola (backing vocalist), Debbie with a T will perform a mixture of self-motivating covers and original songs.

“The theme is drawn from my own experience as a person and an artist, moving from self-doubt to upliftment as I grow in lesson of self-love and strives to inspire many.” She told Big Weekend that this unique concept promises to be engaging, enlightening and entertaining.

“Its brilliance is in how it captures the aspect of the artist’s work that the audience rarely sees.”

Tickets are selling for P150 and are available at every Web tickets kiosk and Maitisong office.

Children under the age of 12 years pay half price.