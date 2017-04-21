Debate on Khama’s benefits rages on

” Even a Thokolosi is not as ruthless as Khama” Uyapo Nyeku

The newly approved controversial bill amending pensions and retirement benefits of former presidents has been met with serious opposition from various quarters.

The bill among other unheard of benefits before, allows Khama to use any government mode of transport of his choice, seek employment elsewhere while still getting 80% of his salary as housing allowance.

Although former president Ketumile Masire and Festus Mogae could not comment on the matter as Masire argued that it was not his mandate, while Mogae was out of the country, some gave their views.

Liakat Kablay- Parliament Chief Whip and also Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/ Lephephe Constituency said;

“We made a good decision as a country looking at the fact that other former Presidents from other countries have been head hunted by different organisations such as the United Nations and ours should also be allowed to do that. Our former Presidents should be allowed to work. Regarding the use of government transport, there is no debate on that. In the past we had situations where former Presidents crowded with everyone at airports and inside planes but we realised that it was wrong, we have to give them the respect they deserve. In areas where boats are needed, then they will be provided with that. Not only will Khama benefit from this but Mogae and Masire will also benefit as former Presidents.

Since Mogae and Masire’s houses were not built well, we thought it would be wise to give Khama a housing allowance instead.

Wynter Mmolotsi- Member of Parliament for Francistown South and also Vice President of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) said, “This is setting a shocking trend of legislating for individuals’ lifestyle. The bill was self serving and unacceptable to the opposition. Our contention still is that if a retired president tackles up full time employment then government package should freeze as per the old law. This is because when the package was put together it was made so lavish because it was assumed that the person would not take up any full time employment. We disagree with a new clause that seeks to give the president the right to fly government aircrafts, use boats, bikes or any mode of transport as the president may determine.

This is wrong because then the retired president will benefit the same way as the sitting President.

This has an effect of giving retired presidents extended lavishness at a time when the country is going through some budgetary constraints.

Allowing retired Presidents to fly aircrafts will also lead to abuse because they will use them to campaign for their party.

Imagine three retired presidents each in his helicopter then the incumbent and his vice all canvassing support for their party using government resources.”

Never Tshabang- Botswana Congress Party (BCP) 2014 General Elections Candidate for Nkange Constituency said;

“This bill shows that Khama is such a disappointment. How dare he wants to use unscrupulous means to amass so much, this is daylight looting. We had expected him to leave just like any other former president and wait for the nation to give him gifts. But it looks like he wants more than the nation can afford. His government has always told us there is no money for public service salary increase, but all of a sudden there is so much money for one person, himself. This is selfish. He is a real vulture. He accused MPs of being vultures but he is now displaying that character more than the MPS he accused.”

Motlhaleemang Moalosi BCP 2014 General Elections candidate for Shashe constituency said;

“The bill is a product of criminal elements that are hell bent on impoverishing the country using parliament as a rubber stamp. These benefits are unsustainable in the long run as there is a possibility of having up to six or more former presidents by the year 2029. If Masisi loses the presidency either to the UDC or to his BDP colleagues in 2019, he would also qualify for such benefits as a former head of state. If in 2024 the presidency changes hands again, the number of beneficiaries would increase and eventually the country would be overburdened.”

Uyapo Nyeku- Councillor at Phillip Matante East Ward in Francistown: “What Khama is doing to this nation is very painful; he has brought nothing except stealing from the same Batswana who voted him into power. He promised us jobs, but did not create any but went ahead and closed mines. People are unemployed and he still wants to take the little that is in our coffers. How can a single person demand to be given so much powers, this man wants to rule us even from the graves. From childhood, the government has fed Khama and he should be grateful and willing to share. He should show some patriotism please! Le thokolosi ga e kake ya tshwenya jaaka rre yoo. (even a Thkolosi is not as ruthless as Khama). He is selfish