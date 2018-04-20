Dear Shaya

The attention of the management of the Botswana Police Service has been brought to an opinion dropped on The Voice Newspaper’s hot gossip platform headlined “Lawless Jwaneng” dated Friday 13th April 2018.

In this comment the commentator opines that the Commissioner of Police needs to visit Jwaneng Police Station to sort out issues of lawlessness.

In the piece of commentary there are claims by Shaya that a number of cases reported to the police have not seen the light of the day.

I wish to put the record straight and dismiss claims by Shaya as malicious and unfounded piece of work by a bitter commentator intending to tarnish the good image of the Botswana Police Service.