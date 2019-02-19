Deafening progress

DTCB SPONSOR NATIONAL DEAF SPORTS GAMES

Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) this week unveiled their sponsorship of P306, 000 for the 1st ever Botswana Deaf Sports Federation (BDSF) National Games.

The games will take place from the 22nd to the 24th February at the University of Botswana Stadium.

Participants from all over the country are set to take part in the history-making event, which includes four different sports codes: football, netball, volleyball and athletics.

Speaking at the media briefing, DTCB Corporate Communications and CSI Manager, Kago Mmopi said they are aware of the numerous challenges facing physically challenged members of our society but stressed that strides were being made to close such gaps.

He revealed that in Botswana, approximately 20,000 people have a hearing impairment.

“I have been informed that the Federation’s netball national team is the champion of the 1st 2017 South Africa/Botswana Netball Championship Games. This achievement shows the calibre of training involved and the commitment from both the athletes and officials towards the development of Deaf sport in the country. I would like to thank BDSF for its stewardship and reaffirm DTC Botswana’s commitment to bettering the lives of people with disabilities,” said Mmopi, observing that the partnership ensures DTCB’s principle of inclusion.

For his part, Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Kago Ramokate reiterated BDSF’s commitment to facilitating inclusion at all levels, as well as promoting sport and ensuring that deaf athletes reach their full potential.

He said his ministry remains available to assist any entity that embarks on initiatives that enhance sport development, noting it is such initiatives that add to the success stories of athletes.

“I have been informed that the federation would like to begin community development programmes through which they will deliver introductory sport sessions to deaf youth and adults. The codes that have been earmarked currently are netball, athletics, football, volley, karate and chess,” revealed Ramokate.

On behalf of BDSF, Shirley Keoagile thanked DTCB for sponsoring their games and assured them that they will use the money for what it was requested for and account for every Thebe.

She thanked other sponsors like MYSC, Vincent Excellent Tours, Oasis Motel, JB Sports, Stage Works, Sign Language and Media and University of Botswana.