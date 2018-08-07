Deadly weekend in Maun

Maun police are investigating a case in which an 18-month-old baby boy was run over by a car at Thito ward on Saturday.

According to the head of Traffic Division of District No 5, Superintendent, Samuel Kgomo, the victim was playing in the garden when he met his untimely demise.

Kgomo revealed the driver was a 28-year-old male who had been visiting his sister, who resides in the same yard.

When reversing his car, the unfortunate driver did not see the toddler and inadvertently ended up crushing him.

The baby was rushed to Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.

Investigations into the incident are still on going but Kgomo explained the driver could be charged with reckless driving if found guilty.

The following day at around noon, a 13-year-old girl jumped to her death from a moving car travelling along the Gumare Shakawe road.

The deceased, a Standard 7 pupil from Estsha 1 Primary school, is said to have been walking home with her cousin when they hitchhiked a lift with a 43-year-old male.

She is believed to have become paranoid that the man giving them a lift was a serial killer and told her cousin she feared he was going to kill them for muti.

In her panicked state, the teenager opened the car door in a bid to escape and jumped out of the fast-moving vehicle.

Realising what had happened, the driver immediately stopped the car rushed the young girl to Gumare Primary Hospital. Sadly, she was certified dead upon arrival.