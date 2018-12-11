Deadly dues

Herdboy accused of killing employer’s son in fight over unpaid wages

A 33-year-old herdboy is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing his employer’s son to death following a deadly dispute over unpaid wages.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week, Patrick Tshosa is accused of killing one Kabo Makolobe at Kosuwe lands near Maboane village in Kweneng West on December 1.

The deceased is the son of Thuso Makgekgenene, who was Tshosa’s boss and reportedly owed him three months worth of pay.

Court heard how the accused confronted Makolobe, complaining that he had long been patient with Makgekgenene and demanding his dues for looking after the family’s stock.

The young man is said to have taken offence at this and allegedly attacked Tshosa, pinning him to the ground and repeatedly punching him.

According to the charges against him, Tshosa responded by drawing a knife from his pocket and stabbing Makolobe on the left side of his neck.

With blood gushing from his wound, the injured man was rushed to Maboane clinic but was certified dead upon arrival by a medical doctor.

The suspect, who hails from Gamoriti ward in Mabutsane, pleaded with court to be granted bail in order to arrange money to hire a lawyer. Tshosa explained that the incident took place at his employer’s place, adding he was arrested immediately afterwards and thus had no cash on him or time to prepare for court.

However, prosecuting the case, Sub Inspector Patrick Senatla argued it was too early for the accused to be released on bail and requested the issue be discussed at the next sitting.

“We feel the accused will interfere with the witnesses to be located and recorded statements,” said Senatla.

It was an argument that received the backing of the person in charge, Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Mokibe-Oahile, who remanded Tshosa in custody until the next mention, set for December 18th.