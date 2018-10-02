Deadly diarrhoea outbreak continues to kill

Two-year-old boy the latest victim

As the country battles with a deadly outbreak of diarrhoea – an outbreak that has officially claimed 11 young lives in the last two weeks – a teenage mum becomes another tragic statistic.

19-year-old Kababonye Alaeng is inconsolable.

Last Friday, she buried her two-year-old son Isaac Batori, who lost his life after suffering a sudden spate of vomiting.

The toddler passed away three days earlier; on his death certificate, the cause of death was recorded as ‘unknown’.

Speaking to The Voice at her home in Molomoojang settlement, just outside Moshupa village in the Southern District, Alaeng is the picture of misery.

She says she has barely slept since her son’s death and explains that his health deteriorated unbelievably quickly.

“He vomited three times at night. In the morning I bathed him in preparation to take him to the nearest clinic. I left him in the hands of my elder aunts outside our hut and went inside to prepare myself for the trip,” recalls Alaeng, her softly-spoken narrative regularly interrupted by her sobs.

She reveals she was still in her hut when she was alerted by the screams of her relatives that her child was ‘gone’.

“I ran outside but could not bring myself to take a closer look at him. I cannot even explain the pain of the ordeal,” continues the young single mother, who has another baby boy to take care of.

“He had diarrhoea a few weeks back and I took him to the clinic. He is okay now,” Alaeng adds, hugging her surviving son, who is only one-year-old, tightly.

Alaeng is one of thousands of mothers throughout the country whose children have suffered unexplained attacks of diarrhoea and in some cases, vomiting.

Her neighbour’s children were rushed to the clinic this week with high temperatures, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Another neighbour, 16-year-old Gofelo Khwibitswane, is nursing an eight-month-old baby currently afflicted with diarrhoea.

Her daughter was among three of the family’s children who were rushed to the clinic for immediate medical attention.

“The Area councillor called an ambulance because his car had a breakdown and they were taken to the clinic. The children are still weak, but we believe they will be fine,” says Gefelo’s older sister, Tshoganetso Khwibitswane, 26.

Although the mothers have stated they don’t know the cause of the sudden ailment, they confirmed that they have no clean water in their area – their only water source being an open dam which the whole settlement share with livestock.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is yet to confirm the cause of the outbreak.

However, the Ministry’s public relations officer, Doreen Motshegwa revealed that a preliminary investigation is to be released ‘anytime soon’.

According to the Ministry it is children under the age of five that are most vulnerable.

Although the current death toll stands at 11, it is feared the actual figure could be significantly higher, with over 2, 000 incidents of the disease reported to health centres in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, Doctor Oduetse Ratshipa, a Public Health Physician at the Ministry, explained that vomiting is a potential sign of diarrhoea.

“Children have a weak immune system. The moment they give a sign of diarrhoea or nausea, don’t bathe them, just rush them for medical attention because by the time you finish bathing they’d have long died,” Dr Ratshipa warned, adding that in most cases the child dies of dehydration.

Sadly, his warning comes too late for little Batori.