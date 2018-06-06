Dead baby found dumped on a toilet seat

Letlhakane police are on the lookout for the mother of a day-old baby girl who was found dumped yesterday morning at Letlhakane primary hospital.

Superintendent Michael Maphephu of Letlhakane police confirmed the incident and said they received a report from a nurse who discovered the body when she entered the toilet.

“The baby was found naked with the umbilical cord still attached to her. She was immediately checked and was certified dead at the same clinic,” revealed the station commander.

The concerned Maphephu has appealed to members of the community to help the police locate the mother.

He said this was the second case of baby dumping they received this year in their jurisdiction and that they are yet to arrest any of the culprits.

The police chief also urged parents to seek help from social workers and parents when having problems instead of abandoning their babies.

He noted that the reason most mothers abandon their babies is because of poverty, unplanned pregnancies or when someone has been mistakenly impregnated by those they do not love.