De Beers women summit held

De Beers Group Executive Head Human Resource, Ann Cormack said the diamond company strongly believes that investing in women is good for business and provides sustainable future for all.

Cormack said this at the Women Summit organised by De Beers Group, which was part of the Diamond Conference held in Gaborone last week.

The summit was held under the theme ‘pioneering the new business brand’ and highlighted women who excel in business.

It covered topics like marketing is dead; engagement is alive, investing in women-led enterprises, the power of influencers, a story of diversity, and wellness and health.

Cormack said the conference has demonstrated the importance of investing in women and girls to build a sustainable future for everyone and to boost the economies of mining communities.

DeBers she said were committed to accelerating the representation of women within its organisation and empowering women and girls in the communities in which they operate.

“De Beers Group has three-year partnership with UN Women to accelerate the advancement of women. It involves investing US$3 million to support female micro-entrepreneurs and science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in De Beers Group’s diamond producing countries,” said Cormack

For her part Guest Speaker, First Lady Neo Masisi said participating in the summit shows women are willing to take responsibility in advancing their status and of others.

She said the event was helping participants celebrate their achievements as well as to exchange ideas on how best they can grow.

With determination, passion and perseverance, women can achieve a lot, Masisi said.

“As you continue to flourish remember that a candle loses no flame by lighting another so build coaching and mentorship programmes that will ensure skills and knowledge transfer to young and upcoming entrepreneurs.

This will ensure that you plant a seed and your legacy lives forever.

Pave way for greater leaders of tomorrow that will positively contribute towards shaping the world