DDT College to graduate first alumni

2019 is set to be a momentous year for DDT College of Medicine.

The highly respected institution is poised to produce its first alumni later this year.

The school, which was among a number of tertiary institutions to exhibit at the 10th edition of Botswana Human Resource Development Skills Fair and Career Clinics, expects to graduate a batch of 103 students.

Speaking in an interview at the just ended event, the school’s Corporate Relations Consultant, Kenneth Mmolaatshepho explained that this is the fifth year DDT has taken part in the skills fair.

He noted that the fair has been an instrumental tool in promoting the school.

DDT, which is the first private medical school in Botswana, offers four programmes, namely: Bachelor’s Degree in Doctors’ Assistance, Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy, Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy and Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory.

However, another 10 new programs are anticipated to be introduced, both at Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree levels.

“All these faculties are accredited and recognised by Botswana Qualification Authority and Botswana Health professionals Council,” explained Mmolaatshepho.

Furthermore, he revealed they have adopted a system where students have to spend two years in the school, with the remaining two spent in the field working under doctors and other health professionals.

“Students are posted in both private and public hospitals,” highlighted Mmolaatshepho, who went on to explain that the school also teaches students how to conduct themselves professionally.

The institute has a vision to become the leading innovative University in modern medicine and research globally.