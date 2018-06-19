DCEC investigates Khama twins

Anthony, Tshekedi accused of swindling govt in purchase of Seretse Khama’s car

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) is investigating the Khama twins, Tshekedi and Anthony for allegedly defrauding government in the purchase of Sir Seretse Khama’s first vehicle from a South African dealer.

The vehicle, Daimler Limousine, which was part of the BOT50 celebrations is said to have been on sale for R70 000 before the Khama brothers showed interest in having the vehicle as part of BOT50 celebrations.

According to one of the employees at the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, mid way through procurement, the car owner asked Botswana representatives not to directly contact him anymore as he had engaged an agent.

“The agent price came at a whopping R1 million and we decided against purchasing the car,” said a highly placed senior member from Tshekedi’s ministry.

However Tshekedi allegedly ordered the procurement team to make sure that the vehicle is bought at the exorbitant price.

Procurement was however allegedly shocked to find out after buying the car that the agent was none other than Anthony Khama.

“We have since reported the matter to Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) to help with investigations because it is clear that the Khama brothers connived and swindled government,” alleged an inside source.

DCEC Spokesperson Phakamili Kraai however refused to shed light on the issue. “The DCEC cannot divulge information on any of its ongoing investigations,” said Kraai.

Minister Tshekedi referred all the queries directed to him to his Permanent Secretary, Thatayaone Raphaka who confirmed the deal.

“It is true that we bought the said car from a South African dealer but I don’t have the details with me.” He promised to provide the needed details the following day but never did.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Museum and Monuments Director Gaogakwe Phorano told this publication that the car has since been put on display at the Museum and everyone is allowed to view it.