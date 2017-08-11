DCEC chargers BAYGOC HR officer with corruption

* trial set for December

In a case which is expected to open a can of worms, The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) this week charged a Botswana African Youth Games Organizing Committee (BAYGOC), Human Resource (HR) officer with a corruption suit.

According to the charge sheet seen by The Voice, the accused person Tiny Gontse, 43, is said to have “whilst employed as a public officer and in particular as a principal programmes officer in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture (MYSC) and whilst seconded to Botswana Africa Youth Games organizing committee as the human resource manager, corruptly accepted for herself valuable consideration amounting to P 10 000

Gontse appeared briefly before the Regional Magistrate, Mokwadi Gabanagae on Tuesday where she pleaded not guilty to the charge. The trial dates have been set for December 5th to December 8th.

In the case which has been tipped to involve high profile persons, the state intends to call up to seven witnesses including the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tuelo Serufho to testify in court.

Details of the case indicate that Gontse had allegedly convinced one Thembiso Peters to reward her with money after she had secured him an employment deal with the Youth games committee, which would see him walk away with an estimated P 50 000 per month.

Peters was-then- employed as a procurement officer before he was allegedly threatened to leave the post.

The case is expected to provide a link to all the other cases of embezzlement and corruption that allegedly happened within the youth games committee.

Then, the committee’s reputation was marred by a firing of key officers including the resource mobilization officer, the Marketing manager as well as resignations from committee chairperson, Regina Sikalesele-Vaka, the vice chairperson, logistics and venues Solly Reikeletseng as well as the committee’s vice chairperson Leina Gabaraane.