Davids loses again

Mochudi Member of Parliament Isaac ‘fokon bastard’ Davids was second time unlucky this week as the Industrial Court ruled that he had erred by firing his former employee, Petrus Tau.

The judgment was passed this Tuesday before the Industrial court after Tau- who was then a public officer based at the Mochudi constituency office as a senior researcher lost his job after what he says was a personal vendetta against him by the area MP.

His case was however overturned by the arbitrator forcing the attorney general to apply to the Industrial Court on the basis that the decision of the arbitrator ought to be reviewed and set aside on the grounds that it was ‘an irrational decision.’

In Court this week before presiding judge Anna Mathiba , the court had to make a determination whether the arbitrator was right, wrong or unfair.

“Looking at all the circumstances of the case , it was not grossly unreasonable for the arbitrator to hold a view that the clerk of the national assemble ought to have given the respondent (Tau) a hearing prior to taking the decision to dismiss him,” Mathiba said.

Mathiba further ruled that the arbitrator’s application of the law governing the dismissal of public officers and his decision cannot be held as being irrational and accordingly ruled that the point raised by the state were dismissed.

In the court papers, the embattled MP’s former employee, claims that Davids- who recently shocked the nation when he defected to the ruling party – unlawfully dismissed him from work because he (Tau) refused to protect him (Davids) against the scorned wife when she aggressively confronted him about his alleged cheating.

“During the course of 2016, Mr. Isaac Davids began to give me instructions which were not within my scope and course of duty, to wit. Mr. Isaac Davids would instruct me to look after his cattle, sell his cattle on his behalf and collect personal debts during working hours,” Tau states in the court papers.

He continued “additional to the above instructions, Mr. Isaac Davids would consistently drag me into his family life issues. For instance he would scream at me for failing to protect him from accusation of infidelity hurled at him by his wife.”