Davids laid to rest at his home in Mochudi

Friends and well wishers joined the family of slain Mochudi East legislator,Isaac Davids for his burial at his home in Mochudi’s Phaphane ward this morning.

Eulogies poured in as, amid the sombre atmosphere, speaker after speaker from all walks of life told of their experiences with the charismatic politician fondly known as ‘Fokon Bastard’

Davids passed on last weekend amid bloody scenes of anguish and disappointment, allegedly at the hands of his farm workers, who have since appeared before a Molepolole Magistrate Court charged with murder.

This morning his wife, Banyenyi Davids’ emotionally charged voice cut through the air as she told of how she is struggling to come to terms with her tragic loss. “I am still in denial, wondering where to start. God will see me through. You made me what I am through your love and care, you taught me everything I know. Besides everything I still have a mother whom you loved so much. May your soul rest in peace.”

Speakers described Davids as a difficult man who had a heart of gold. Alliance for Progressives (AP) President Ndaba Gaolathe said: “One of my roles was to calm Davids down whenever he had arguments with others, but this was not an easy task but he would always listen.”

For his part, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi assured ‘Fokon Bastard’s family that justice will be served in regard to his death.

” Extensive investigations are underway in regards to this good man’s death. This government will make sure that whoever did this will pay the cost of justice,” he said.