Davids’ alleged killers to appear in court tomorrow

Suspects in the murder of Mochudi East legislator, Isaac Davids, are expected to appear before a Molepolole Magistrates court tomorrow.

Zimbabwean national, Jabulani Dube (31) and Mokgaleme Keboikanetse (32) of Ramotswa are alleged to have killed Davids, who was their employer, at Sorilatholo village where the deceased had confronted them at a certain Neo’s yard demanding that they return his horses.

During the heated confrontation Dube is alleged to have insulted Davids threatening to kill him if he did not give him his money.

Davids is said to have slapped Dube and the herdboy fell down before he stood up and drew a knife and went after Davids stabbing him on the back as he tried to escape through the yard fence.

When the MP fell down Keboikanetse is said to have stabbed him several times on the thigh before Dube landed the final blow on the stomach with a knife and they both stripped him off his clothes.

The matter was reported to the police who responded and took Davids to Letlhakeng clinic where he was certified dead.

Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Dipheko Motube, has since released a public statement confirming the legislator’s murder.