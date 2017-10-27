Davido to headline St Louis Fresh Festival

Over twenty local and international acts are billed to perform at this year’s St Louis Fresh Festival that will take place tomorrow, Saturday at Duma FM Grounds.

Award-winning, International renowned Nigerian artist Davido with popular hits like If, Fall, Skelewu to mention but a few together with South Africa Superstar Nasty C will headline the show which kicks off at 1400hrs until 0000hrs.

According to KBL’s Mainstream Brand Manager, Mpho Motlhabane, unlike the previous years, the show has a staggering lineup Botswana‘s all-star local artists, such as ATI, Drama Boi, Vee Mampeezy, Amantle Brown, Ban T, Han C, MMP Family, Sasa Klass, Scar, Team Distant, Ricky Lamar, Robbie Rob & Brando, DJ Kuchi, Mr O, DJ Roots, Guyvos and many more. Motlhabane said that for the past 28 years, the St. Louis Lager or Moitshephi as it is known to many has been quenching Batswana’s thirst in their hot climatic conditions.

“Renowned for its distinctively easy drinking, and fine filtered for a crisp, fresh finish, St Louis Lager holds true its brand promise to be the inspiring collaborator that brings people together to create a fresh new empowered world. It has grown to become synonymous with Botswana’s culture as Batswana don’t wait for an occasion to celebrate, but rather find uncomplicated enjoyment in everyday pleasures.”

She said that, based on the feedback that they get from their customers; they have delved into some of the major reasons as to why this event is forever on demand.

“Fresh Fest is not just a music festival but rather an experience that brings mixed gender groups together to kick back and relax under Botswana‘s bright sunshine and enjoy the longer lasting refreshment of the St Louis Lager with fun filled activities while listening to their favorite music. To create this great experience and ambience the brand only sells limited tickets for the show.”

She also mentioned that their show is the most secure annual event to be hosted in Botswana, where patrons feel safe and can fully enjoy themselves.

“Through the Fresh Fest, St Louis Lager is the only truly local and Botswana brand that offers a truly unique and vibrant experience shared with good friends that will forever remain memorable; for the past six years, the versatile show which has contributed significantly in growing the music industry in Botswana.”