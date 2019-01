Popular South African comedian, David Kau will be the main act at Maitisong Comedy Night as he brings his ‘Half Man, Half Comic’ show to town on the 1st of February.

The show will be part of his 20-year celebration in the entertainment industry.

Kau will be accompanied by various comedians from South Africa and Botswana.

Tickets at Web Tickets and Spar are selling at P200.

Gates open at 1900hrs.