Daughter seeks to evict father from family home

* “He gave me the house as my inheritance” Daughter * My new wife and I are not going anywhere.”Father

An elderly man from Makakatlela ward in Mochudi has landed in court to show cause why his own daughter can’t evict him from their family home.

33- year old Kagiso Bokole, who is seeking to evict her father Mogomotsi Bokole 76, and his wife, (stepmom) Caroline Bokole (63) dragged the couple to court in Mochudi Tuesday.

The presiding officer, Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta however, recused herself from the case, citing her relations to Kagiso as the reason for the recusal. The case was postponed.

Speaking to The Voice outside court, the old man said his daughter tricked him into registering his plot into her name so that she could use it as security for a bank loan that she wanted at the time.

Bokole further explained that indeed his daughter got the loan and used it to erect a three -bed-roomed house in the yard and connected electricity.

“ Instead of living peacefully with us in the same yard she started to entertain her mother whom I divorced 30 years ago, causing a strain in my relationship with my new wife. Eventually she decided to evict us, hence the court case.”

Explaining how his daughter and her mother were frustrating Caroline, he said they called her a prostitute and often verbally attacked her for no reason.

“ What they must know though is that I am never going to leave my wife, this is our home and no one is going to chase us out!” Bokole vowed.

Speaking of the horrors she was claiming her stepdaughter was putting her through, a teary-eyed Caroline said Kagiso often hurled cuss words at her.

In between sobs she said “O mpitsa ‘me-nice’ –(she calls me a prostitute).” The visibly emotionally battered Caroline further stated that Kagiso often accuses her of marrying Mogomotsi for his possessions.

“I married this man because I loved him and wanted to take care of him as we grow old together. I found him lonely and married him for companionship,” she said

Kagiso however denied ever calling her stepmother a prostitute.

“ I could have long evicted the couple through a court order, but I do feel sorry for my unemployed old father who would not have a place to stay once evicted. My father long gave me the plot as part of my inheritance, I did not steal it,” she said.