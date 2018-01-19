Darkboy Massey impresses with ‘Konakele’ video

28-year-old Masego Ntshontsi, better known by his stage name DJ Darkboy Massey, has been trending the airways all December.

His single ‘Konakele’ was one of the most listened to songs over the festive period.

The Kalamare born artist, who has featured at a number of major festivals both internationally and locally, spent P35, 000 on the song’s video, which premiered on LIVE AMP and proved an instant hit.

The ‘Mr Blesser’ hit-maker is set for a big 2018, confirming to Big Weekend that he is currently working on his debut album, which he hopes to drop this year.