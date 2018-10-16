Dad found guilty of molesting daughter

Appearing before Molepolole Magistarte Court recently, a 42-year-old man of Lentsweletau was convicted of indecently assaulting his 12-year-old biological daughter.

The incident dates back to the evening of 17 June 2015, when the guilty man asked his daughter to accompany him halfway to his parents’ house.

According to sources close to the scene, as they were walking, “The man (name withheld to protect the victim’s identity) led the young girl away from the road, pushed her behind a toilet and started to touch her private parts.

“The victim became wise and told the father that she wanted to relieve herself. She managed to escape and went to report the matter to her aunt who advised other family members for the matter to be reported to the police,” reported one of the sources during the trial, which was held on camera.

In total four witnesses testified against the accused, who originally pleaded not guilty but later admitted committing the offence.

He will appear for judgement before Magistrate Rosemarry Khuto on October 26th.