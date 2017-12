Residents of Area W will be treated to an outdoor movie night on 8th December this year.

The event is powered by Francistown East Community Development Trust and supported by area Member of Parliament Billy Buti who’s also the main sponsor.

The movie titled Daddy’s home is suitable for all ages and will be projected on a wall at Area W Extension Park starting from 7pm until 8:30.

Snacks will be provided and entry is free.