Cycling into 2019

Lucas intensifies his campaign ahead of October Primaries

Legend has it that one of the country’s revered father of opposition politics, Joseph Kavindama (MHSRIP), used to outsmart his political opponents from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party, by using a horse to traverse the vast Okavango constituency while his opponents used sponsored vehicles.

This strategy endeared Kavindama to the electorate and helped him turn Okavango into an eternal opposition fortress.

Botswana Democratic Party’s Francistown South Primary election candidate Modiri Lucas has borrowed a leaf from the opposition veteran’s book in his quest to win the right to represent the ruling party in the 2019 General elections.

He has ditched his car and is now traversing the constituency on a bicycle.

The young Lucas is in a fierce battle against former area Member of Parliament Khumongwana Maoto and Women’s Wing Chairperson Lamodimo Dikomang.

“I had to change tact. A car was limiting me and since I used a bicycle I have met a lot of people and have reached all the corners of Francistown South,” said Lucas in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

The young Democrat who has been tipped to win the 21st October BDP Primary elections said he was able to access some internal roads and tracks that he last used 20 years ago.

“I used to take pictures for money and I walked this area 20 years ago,” he said.

Lucas’s extra-ordinary rise through the ranks of the ruling party, particularly in Francistown South, has left many aspiring democrats green with envy.

When he hosted the much talked about Camp Dubai in Tonota where the incoming President Mokgweetsi Masisi launched a successful assault on Nonofo Molefhi’s camp, Lucas’ importance within the Masisi camp could not be over emphasised.

The Voice learnt that VP Masisi electrified and even connected water at Lucas’s farm which immediately raised its value.

“We needed water and electricity in the camp so the VP made it possible. I’ll always remain indebted to him and that is why this farm will be used to create employment for young people in Botswana. We already have projects that we are working on through my company- 100 Minds Ltd,” he said.

Confident of victory against Maoto and Dikomang, Lucas said BDP needs someone like him to take on the hard to beat incumbent, Wynter Mmolotsi ,of the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

“People are willing to vote for the future and I’m the future,” he said.

He said it is the right moment for him to represent the BDP when opposition unity is still shaky.

“People have lost trust in the opposition. How can you register a new party in this era,” he asked rhetorically.

Lucas said with a lot of people retracing their steps back to the BDP he expects his party to rule for the next 50 years.

“The arrival of AP in local politics is a blessing to Batswana. It gives BDP an opportunity to continue with its programmes of leading the country to prosperity,” he said.

The highly ambitious youthful politician said immediately after winning the primaries in October he’ll open a constituency office where Francistown South residents can register their concerns and ideas.

“I realised that most of the residents can’t access the current MP’s office unless they are opposition members. I’ll open this office which will run until 2019 when I assume my official office as a Member of Parliament,” Lucas said before cycling away to continue his door to door campaign.