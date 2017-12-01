Cut that weight

Shaya has been observing the Gaborone United’s number one goalkeeper.

You know the boy has been on good form and I was thinking of linking him with established agents to market him outside our country.

But on a second thought, I thought maybe it is not the right time considering his weight.

The boy has blossomed and that is not the right figure for a professional player.

My boy, Shaya suspects that there is something you are doing wrong and it is time you stop it.

I want to see a different you next year.