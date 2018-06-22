Curldyes releases new track

Curldyes Ralenyena is back with another hot Kwaito single titled, ‘It’s Ok’.

The love-inspired track is part of his upcoming album ‘Curldyes Verse Three’.

Speaking to Big Weekend recently, the Mmankgodi born singer explained the song, which was recorded and mixed at BMP studios by Thando, is dedicated to women.

“It is about the love that men should give their women and I am dedicating it to my girlfriend Tiny Mafoko.”

The Kwaito kid, who sells merchandise for his label, is not new to the entertainment industry having burst onto the music scene in 1999.

His previous album, the ‘Curldyes Verse Two’ won BOMU Best Kwaito album in 2014.