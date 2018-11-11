Culture Spears producer dies

Zimbabwean based music producer Joe Maseko has died.

Maseko who was behind the production of most of local traditional group, Culture Spears’ hit songs succumbed to an illness on Saturday morning.

Maseko produced and wrote some of the songs in Culture Spears’ latest album “Ba re ngwana ga se wame”. According to the group’s front man Kabelo Mogwe, Maseko has not been well for quite sometime.

“He always wanted to work even though we could see that he was not himself,” said Mogwe in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

Mogwe said it took the intervention of Maseko’s mother for the hit maker to step back from demanding hours in the studio and focus on his health.

“His mother pleaded with us to reduce the workload. We didn’t tell him about his mother’s concerns because he’d have been livid, so we just came back home to finish the album ourselves,” Mogwe said.

“It is such a big loss to the music industry and we are currently in communication with his family to learn about funeral arrangements,” he said.