From a hectic Work Cup tour around the country and an epic set at Makgadikgadi Epic in Sua Town, Cue is back this Saturday with another themed gig.

The All Birthday Eve presents the 30 on black 40 mix at Pleasure Island.

The July born Disc Jockeys has opened doors for all ‘July babes’ who arrive at the venue before 9pm.

Cue will be accompanied by a host of Francistown based DJs including from his own Cuebeat Productions.