Criminals vandalise surveillance cameras

Thieves have started vandalizing the multi million pula project of ‘Safer City’ in Gaborone which is intended to curb the rising crime rate.

Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which thieves stole a power cable for one of the high definition cameras near BURS traffic lights last Thursday.

The Safer City Project is an international standards surveillance network which is being installed around the capital city to help detect criminal activity and enhance police work.

Speaking to The Voice, Old Naledi Police CID Officer in Charge- Thalinah Mogaga, said the stolen 44m cable is worth around P7 000.

She said criminal activity around the city is on the rise and that the network of surveillance cameras which is still being set up is expected to address the problem.

“Botswana Power Corporation reported that they installed the power cable on Thursday last week and they did not complete their work. The next day when they went there to finish power connection to the camera they found the underground cable missing. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits is requested to come forth and inform Old Naledi Police or any nearest police station. It is very disappointing that people are vandalizing these cameras which are meant to reduce crime,” said Mogaga.