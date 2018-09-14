Cresta donates to BLH

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Cresta Marakanelo Hotel in Gaborone donated bedding to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.

Speaking at the handover ceremony last week at the Hospital’s Boardroom in Ramotswa, Cresta Marakanelo Acting Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Segolame Mothibi said they were determined to assist those in need.

He said through the donation, Cresta was upholding its commitment to being an active participant in the lives of Batswana.

“The scope of our social responsibility is divided into two main categories, being Environmental Scope and Social Scope,” he highlighted, explaining that under the environmental scope, Cresta has pledged to conduct business in a socially responsible manner, by protecting the environment and its natural resources.

“We go further to engage, learn, respect and support the cultures of such communities. The décor and themes of our hotels are influenced by the community activity that surrounds us,” said Mothibi.

Mothibi also said the hotel strongly believes that these communities are important stakeholders in the success of their brand.

Speaking of past donations, Mothibi said Cresta Marakanelo has to date, donated over P2.5 million to Masiela Trust Fund since its inception in 2001, donated beddings and toiletries to the Kagisong Society Women’s Shelter in Gaborone and Maun, Camphill in Otse, SOS in Francistown and Tlokweng as well as Kasane and Bamalete Hospitals.

“It is a reality that the Government can no longer afford to carry the load alone and this is where organizations like us come in,” revealed Mothibi who said he was aware that the hospital’s needs far succeed the donation.

Receiving the linen that consisted of towels, sheets, and blankets on behalf of the Hospital, BLH School of Nursing Acting Principal, Rosinah Ncube said people should lend a helping hand whenever they can.

She advised the community to not think of patients as less fortunate but rather as just being under the weather.

“These are much-needed supplies especially in the maternity and delivery section,” she said, continuing that she is not disputing other patient’s need for warmth, especially after surgery.