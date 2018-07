The 8th edition of the annual Cresta Bosele Letlhafula Festival returns this August.

The revamped cultural festival, which celebrates local cuisine, song and dance, will feature some of the country’s top performers.

The festival will be headlined by Culture Spears, who’ll share the stage with the ever colourful Gong Master.

Kalatsakgale Traditional Group will also add to the fun.

Tickets are available at Cresta Bosele and are P200 for adults and P100 for kids under 12 years.