Cousin killer suspect on bail

After being denied bail four times at both the Magistrate and the High Court, Thato Tsametse who is suspected to have killed his cousin was this week granted bail by Broadhurst Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi.

Tsametse, 29, was suspected to have killed his cousin, Arnold Kitso Ofentse for insurance benefits in March this year.

He was nabbed following a tip-off from a traditional doctor that he allegedly consulted for cleansing rituals.

The deceased who was a form two student at Ledumadumane school was found dead near Mogoditshane Senior School and his throat cut with a sharp object after telling his cousins that he was going to charge his phone at a neighbour’s house.

Allegations are that Tsametse had taken out a funeral cover for his cousin under Botswana Life Insurance Company, which he cashed two weeks after the funeral and bought a Honda Fit and a cell phone.

State Prosecutor Sergeant Seekolo told court that their investigations were complete save for a forensic report that they were still waiting for.

Despite the prosecution plea not to grant Tsametsi bail, Magistrate Thedi set him free on conditions that he pays P5 000 cash and provide two sureties who will pay P1000 each.

Ofentse’s enraged brother, Marks Ofentse popularly known as Kgankga left court in tears and angry at the same time saying prosecution has failed them.

He said he did not understand why his cousin was released yet he confessed to the police that he killed Ofentse.

“I will not rest until justice is done. I want him to be sentenced to death that is when I can find closure. He is evil and selfish. How can someone kill a relative for insurance benefits? My last hope is on the High Court and I believe the Judge will do better when the case goes for trial,” said Ofentse

Tsametse will be back in court on August 7th for mention.