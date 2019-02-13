Court summons murder accused’s relatives

Chief Magistrate Goodwill Makofi of Village Magistrates court has issued an order calling upon murder accused- Kaone Lentswe’s relatives to explain why they are refusing to be sureties in his bail application.

The 24-year-old Lentswe from Mmamashia is facing murder and robbery charges.

He allegedly robbed his cousin Tshegofatso Lentswe in 2017 and after he was granted bail he robbed and killed his aunt, Goitsemodimo Lentswe who happens to be Tshegofatso’s mother.

Lentswe told court that his relatives are not willing to sign for his bail and asked court to change his bail conditions so that he can sign for himself.

Makofi had granted him a P5 000 conditional bail last year November and ordered him to produce two citizen sureties who were to each bind themselves in the sum of P10 000.

He was also ordered not to commit any offence involving loss of life or violence while on bail and to report himself at SSKA police every fortnight on Fridays.

This week the Chief Magistrate ordered that Lentswe’s relatives be called to court on his next mention date to explain why they are reluctant to sign for his bail.

Lentswe will be back in court on the 22nd of February.